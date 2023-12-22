Tyron Smith doubtful; Zack Martin questionable

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said earlier today that right guard Zack Martin has a better chance to play Sunday than left tackle Tyron Smith. The team’s injury report confirmed that assessment.

Smith is doubtful with a back injury.

It would be the fourth missed game for Smith this season and the 37th since the start of 2020. He has not played a full season since 2015, missing games with neck, ankle, hamstring, knee and now back issues.

Martin is questionable after Gregory Rousseau’s helmet hit Martin squarely in the quadriceps early in Sunday’s game. He returned to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two practice days.

The Cowboys ruled out defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (high ankle). The Bills rushed for 266 yards against Dallas last week in Hankins’ absence.

Safety Malik Hooker (ankle), defensive end Viliami Fehoko (knee) and offensive tackle Matt Waletzko (shoulder) are questionable.