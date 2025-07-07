Tyron Smith expects “different” Tyler Guyton after working with him this offseason

Tyron Smith never played on the same Cowboys team as Tyler Guyton, but he may have a hand in making his successor at left tackle a successful fixture up front in Dallas.

Guyton joined the Cowboys as a first-round pick in 2024 while Smith moved on to the Jets for his final NFL season. Guyton had his ups and downs as a rookie and he’s spent the offseason working to smooth out the rough edges in his game.

Part of that work has come with Smith, who believes that Cowboys fans are going to see a better version of Guyton when he takes the field this fall.

“He wants to put in the work,” Smith said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He just needs a little technique work which he’s doing right now. I feel like it’s going to be a different type of year for him to slow the game down and get the rookie nerves out. I think he’s building more confidence in his technique because he’s learning a lot more now. Being a first rounder the way he is, he already has the expectations. But you can’t lean in too much on that, you have to have it for yourself. You have to want to be the best in this league, and that has to be your mentality. As an offensive lineman, we have to have the mentality of playing in this league as long as possible.”

Smith was an All-Pro and perennial Pro Bowler during his time with the Cowboys and it might be a bit much to ask Guyton to produce at the same level. A step up from last year would be a welcome development and good starting point for future improvement for an important piece of the puzzle in Dallas.