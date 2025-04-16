Tyron Smith, Zack Martin headed to Ring of Honor, Hall of Fame, but when?

Tyron Smith retired a Cowboy on Wednesday, signing a one-day contract before a news conference. He is the team’s second former first-round pick with a Hall of Fame resume to retire this offseason.

Offensive guard Zack Martin called it quits March 20.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pledged to put both players in the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor but did not announce details.

Smith is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, too, after 14 seasons — 13 with the Cowboys and one with the Jets — 180 starts, two All-Pros, eight Pro Bowls and the 2010s All-Decade Team. The only question is: When?

“There’s no doubt in my mind that you’ll be in the Hall of Fame,” Jones told Smith on Wednesday, via Joseph Hoyt of All City DLLS. “It’s a tragedy that we didn’t get a Super Bowl, but that doesn’t take away from what you accomplished. . . . It’s been an honor.”

Both Martin and Smith are eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2030, and both have first-ballot resumes.

Martin started 162 games in 11 seasons, earning All-Pro seven times along with nine Pro Bowls and the 2010s All-Decade Team. He is considered one of the best ever at his position, along with John Hannah and Larry Allen.

So, will Hall of Fame selectors put two Cowboys’ offensive linemen into the Hall of Fame in the same year, both as first-ballot inductees? If the voting remains as it was for the Class of 2025, it certainly will be difficult for both to get in as first-ballot players.

It’s also possible that the two players split votes and neither gets in on the first ballot.

Both, though, have first-ballot Hall of Fame resumes for selectors to consider.