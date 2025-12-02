Tyrone Tracy carted off with a hip injury

Giants running back Tyrone Tracy was injured with 10:28 remaining in Monday Night Football.

A hit by Anfernee Jennings on a running play for a 2-yard loss injured Tracy. He was taken off the field by two athletic trainers, unable to put weight on his left leg.

He sat in the passenger seat of the cart for a ride from the sideline into the training room.

The Giants list Tracy as questionable to return with a hip injury.

Running back Terrell Jennings left with a concussion in the first half.

The Giants will finish the game with Devin Singletary and Eric Gray as their running backs.