Tyson Bagent hits Cole Kmet in end zone for spectacular TD catch

Bears tight end Cole Kmet had a sensational touchdown catch in the first quarter today in New Orleans.

When Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent heaved the ball into the end zone, it appeared that Saints defensive back Tyrann Mathieu was the player with the best chance of grabbing it. But Kmet made a leaping catch, stealing the ball from Mathieu and securing it as he fell to the ground for an 18-yard touchdown.

It was one of the best plays the often-ugly Bears offense has seen so far this season, and certainly one of the plays of the day in the NFL today.

The Bears have an early 7-0 lead over the favored Saints.