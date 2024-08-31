U.S. men’s and women’s flag football teams win world championships

The United States has become the dominant international force in flag football. Even without NFL players involved.

On Friday, the U.S. men’s and women’s flag football teams won the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Flag Football World Championships, in Lahti, Finland.

The men’s team beat Austria 53-1 and the women’s team defeated Mexico, 31-18. Both teams were unbeaten in the four-day tournament, which included 32 men’s teams and 23 women’s teams.

“To me, this is one of the greatest teams the USA has ever had,” quarterback Darrell “Housh” Doucette said in a press release issued by USA Football. “Defensively we were stout, and we got stops when we needed to set the tone early on. We didn’t have any close games like in previous years, and that shows that this team is special.”

The games won’t be close in the 2028 Olympics. Either during the Olympics or when the team composed of the best flag football players from the NFL play the best flag football players not from the NFL. If the NFL’s owners allow their players to play.