Uchenna Nwosu “not necessarily close” to return from knee surgery

Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list because he’s recovering from knee surgery and it looks like it will be a little while before he’s cleared to get on the field.

Head coach Mike Macdonald did not get specific when it came to a timeline for Nwosu, but he did hint that it may be around the start of the regular season before there’s any chance of the edge rusher making it back into the lineup.

“We’ll see,” Nwosu said, via the team’s website. “We’ll go into the preseason probably, throughout the rest of camp, and then we’ll go from there. We’ll just hold onto the timeline right now, but we’re not necessarily close right now.”

Veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins opened camp on the non-football injury list. Macdonald said he’s dealing with a back issue, but does not anticipate a long-term absence.