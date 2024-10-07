Uchenna Nwosu will not play vs. 49ers on Thursday

The Seahawks will not have edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu when they play the 49ers on Thursday night.

Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters in his Monday news conference that the thigh injury Nwosu suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Giants will sideline Nwosu for at least Week 6.

“We won’t get him back Thursday and then we’ll see here in the next few days if it’s going to be longer than that,” Macdonald said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Nwosu missed the first four games of the season due to an MCL sprain. He was able to play just 20 defensive snaps on Sunday, recording three total tackles.

Additionally, defensive tackle Byron Murphy (hamstring) is unlikely to play against San Francisco this week. While cornerback Riq Woolen (ankle), outside linebacker Boye Mafe (knee), and outside linebacker Derick Hall (foot) will be monitored over the next few days.

Macdonald noted, “It’s going to come down to the wire right now with Boye.”