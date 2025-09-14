UCLA fires DeShaun Foster

Former NFL running back Deshaun Foster is now former UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster.

Via Pete Thamel of ESPN.com, UCLA has fired Foster.

Foster, who got the job in 2024, went 5-10 in 15 games. The three games in 2025 were disastrous, punctuated by a 35-10 blowout loss at home to New Mexico, to whom UCLA reportedly paid $1.2 million to be a sacrificial lamb.

It was supposed to go much better this year, especially after the Bruins landed quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who exited Tennessee in an NIL dispute.

Tim Skipper will take over as the interim coach for a team that, based on the first three games of the season, could have a hard time avoiding 0-12.