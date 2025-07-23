UFL issues non-denial denial on relocation of Birmingham, Michigan, Houston, Memphis

On Tuesday night, reports emerged that the UFL will be relocating half of its entire league. Moving to new markets will be Birmingham, Michigan, Houston, and Memphis.

And the new cities reportedly will be Boise, Columbus, Kentucky (Louisville and/or Lexington), and somewhere in Florida (probably Orlando).

The UFL has issued a statement, via Mike Mitchell: “The league office is in the planning stages for next season and beyond. At this point, we have nothing to report on any unauthorized speculation.”

It’s a non-denial denial. And we’ll regard it as an implicit confirmation.

If/when the four teams move to new markets, it’s unclear whether they’ll keep their current names or rebrand with new uniforms, logos, etc.

However it plays out, it’s both a strange development for a league that saw its attendance and viewership numbers drop in 2025 — and a necessary one. The UFL has a better chance to survive (and perhaps thrive) in non-NFL markets.

Apparently, that’s where the Stallions (if still the Stallions), the Panthers (if still the Panthers), the Roughnecks (if still the Roughnecks), and Showboats (if still the Showboats) will be in 2026.