UFL settles in with solid ratings

  
Published May 7, 2024 08:06 PM

The UFL quietly is doing better than its predecessors.

The four Week 6 games, buoyed by broadcasts on three-letter networks, generated solid numbers. Via Mike Mitchell of AthlonSports.com, Birmingham at Memphis (Saturday on ABC) averaged 956,000 viewers, Houston at St. Louis (Saturday on Fox) averaged 829,000 viewers, Arlington at Michigan (Sunday on Fox) averaged 929,000 viewers, and San Antonio at D.C. (Sunday on Fox) averaged 1.22 million.

The final game of the weekend attracted the second biggest audience of the seaosn.

The average audience for the weekend was 983,500 per game — an 81-percent bump over the combined average of the XFL and USFL Week 6 audiences from a year ago.

So, yes, it’s working. And it’s laying the foundation to survive longer than most alternate pro football leagues.