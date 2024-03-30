UFL uses six 4K cameras, not two sticks and a chain, to measure for first downs

While the NFL continues to use the century-old sticks-and-chain method to measure for first downs, the UFL is employing high-tech tools.

The new United Football League, which kicked off its inaugural season today, employs something called TrU Line Technology, an advanced optical tracking system that works by installing six calibrated 4K cameras around each stadium. The league says that the 4K cameras can measure whether a football reached the line to gain more quickly and more accurately than the longstanding method of the officials spotting the ball with the naked eye and the chain gang measuring whether the offense advanced 10 yards.

“This innovative technology promises to deliver ball-spotting with unprecedentedly low latency and high accuracy, setting a new standard in sports technology and fan engagement,” the UFL said in a statement. “This partnership marks a significant leap forward in the league’s commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of the game and its fans.”

During the second quarter of today’s UFL opener, an Arlington Renegades ball carrier ran out of bounds near the first down marker. The officials waited for a moment and then were told that the TrU Line Technology spotted the ball five inches short of a first down.

Bolt6, the company that makes TrU Line Technology, says it’s going to be a leap forward.

“We’re delighted to partner with the UFL and bring our vision of enhancing the sports experience to life,” stated James Japhet, CCO of Bolt6. “Our technology not only aids in precise officiating but also engages fans with high-definition virtual replays accessible instantly at home or on the big screens in the stadium, eliminating the traditional need for chains.”

The NFL should be watching.