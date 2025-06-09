UNC supporters have been complaining to the school about Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

As Pablo Torre accurately explains it, the ongoing Bill Belichick situation in North Carolina justifies attention in part because the Tar Heels thought they were getting the “Patriot Way” Belichick.

What they’ve gotten is a guy who has delegated various tasks to his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson — including projects that specifically relate to (and, as it relates to the lost Hard Knocks opportunity, undermine) the interests of the UNC football program.

The school has gotten blowback for its Belichick blunderbuss. A new article from Brendan Marks of TheAthletic.com, which frankly seemed at times to be trying to satisfy a minimum word count, quotes an email sent from a “longtime supporter” of North Carolina football to the university’s president.

“I am a longtime UNC fan and cannot believe you are stuck with a coach who is clearly being run by a woman who is young enough to be his granddaughter dominating football practice and interviews,” the unnamed person wrote. “It’s ridiculous, won’t end well, and makes UNC look foolish.”

For now, Hudson has been reminded that she doesn’t work for the school. Belichick insists she isn’t, without delving into the fact that she previously was.

Given his ability to cut a $1 million check and walk away whenever he wants, Belichick has the leverage to dictate certain terms to the school. That’s the game behind the game. Will he press for her to be allowed to be involved with the team? Will North Carolina refuse? What will Belichick do if/when the school refuses to let her resume her non-employed employment?

If that happens, North Carolina will have to balance the possibility of losing Belichick with the reality that plenty of fans and supporters are dismayed by what has been happening.

The other source of equity for Belichick will be winning, if he does. After a strong first season (if he has one in 2025), he’ll have more juice. He might catch the attention of an NFL team.

Through it all, he can leave whenever he wants for the paltry (for him) sum of $1 million. And the ultimate question hovering over whether he’ll do it is this: Will she tell him to do it?