Undisputed reportedly considers Michael Irvin, Keyshawn Johnson

Richard Sherman is the first. He won’t be the last.

Others will join FS1’s Undisputed in its post-Shannon Sharpe existence, with Skip Bayless joining a revolving door of co-hosts.

They include Sherman, Lil Wayne, Rachel Nichols, and (per John Ourand of Sports Business Journal), Michael Irvin or Keyshawn Johnson. An NBA-focused panelist also will join the show.

Irvin continues to be in limbo with NFL Network and ESPN. Suspended in February after allegations of misconduct by a hotel employee, he has not been reinstated by either network. He potentially will be hired by FS1.