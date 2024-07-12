University of Oklahoma partners with former Eagles executive Jake Rosenberg

The University of Oklahoma announced a partnership with former Eagles salary cap executive Jake Rosenberg.

Rosenberg left the Eagles after the 2024 draft to start a consulting firm, and The Athlete Group will advise the Sooners in the transition to the new NIL era of college sports.

The school said in a release the hire is designed “to place OU football at the forefront of talent analysis, acquisition and retention” with Rosenberg providing “counsel and support to its program.”

Rosenberg, a friend of Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman since both were in elementary school, joined the NFL team in 2012 after a career as a trader in bonds and commodities. His official title with the Eagles was vice president of football administration, serving as Roseman’s right-hand man on the salary cap.

“We knew this shift would require a heavy lift to get us going, which is why we turned to an expert with Super Bowl-winning NFL experience,” Sooners Athletic Director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. “Jake knows what it takes to build a championship team, and his reputation for developing cohesive programs and teams will serve us well as we modify our approach to meet the moment.

“In today’s landscape, we know building teams and recruiting athletes requires more innovative thinking and focused leadership. What we have in this new structure and our partnership with Jake is a path forward to position OU Football – and eventually, the rest of our programs – for success in the new world.”