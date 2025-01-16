University of Tennessee edge James Pearce declares for NFL draft

Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. declared for the 2025 NFL draft on Wednesday night. He will forgo his senior season.

Pearce announced his intention on social media just ahead of the deadline.

He projects as a first-round pick as one of the top edge rushers in the draft.

In three seasons in Knoxville, Pearce totaled 19.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss and 71 total tackles. He was a two-time All-SEC first-team selection and a semifinalist for the Bednarik, Lombardi and Walter Camp awards.

He totaled 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in 2023 and 13 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 2024. Pearce also had a career-high 38 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery this season.