UNLV QB Matthew Sluka quits team, apparently over unfulfilled NIL promises

The still-new NIL phenomenon has created a pay-for-play dynamic in college football. And, rightfully so, if there’s no pay, there’s no play.

That has apparently happened at UNLV, where quarterback Matthew Sluka has opted to refuse to play for the Rebels, invoking his redshirt year in advance of another transfer in 2024.

“I committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled,” Sluka posted on Twitter, via ESPN.com. “Despite discussions, it became clear that these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future. I wish my teammates the best of luck this season and hope for the continued success of the program.”

Sluka transferred to UNLV from Holy Cross, where he once rushed for a Division I quarterback record 330 yards in a single game.

Although Sluka provided no details, it seems he was promised a payment and whoever made the promise reneged. Which has prompted Sluka to shut it down.

It’s not the first example of an NIL deal gone bad. Earlier this year, Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada sued Florida State and others for $13.85 million over the failure to honor an NIL agreement.

Good. That needs to happen. Promises made need to be honored. If it takes litigation, so be it. If it takes the player taking a stand by sitting down, so be it.