 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Up 31-0, Chiefs put in Gardner Minshew in at QB

  
Published October 19, 2025 03:13 PM

The Chiefs have called off the proverbial dogs.

After making a fourth-down stop, Kansas City inserted quarterback Gardner Minshew into the game for mop-up work with eight seconds left in the third quarter.

Minshew spent last season with the Raiders, going 2-7 in nine starts.

Patrick Mahomes ended his day 26-of-35 for 286 yards with three touchdowns. He also rushed for times for 28 yards.

The Chiefs have been dismantling the Raiders on offense and defense. As of the start of the fourth quarter, Las Vegas has just two first downs. Kansas City has 29.

Notably, Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor (shoulder) and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (knee) are questionable to return.