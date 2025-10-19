Up 31-0, Chiefs put in Gardner Minshew in at QB

The Chiefs have called off the proverbial dogs.

After making a fourth-down stop, Kansas City inserted quarterback Gardner Minshew into the game for mop-up work with eight seconds left in the third quarter.

Minshew spent last season with the Raiders, going 2-7 in nine starts.

Patrick Mahomes ended his day 26-of-35 for 286 yards with three touchdowns. He also rushed for times for 28 yards.

The Chiefs have been dismantling the Raiders on offense and defense. As of the start of the fourth quarter, Las Vegas has just two first downs. Kansas City has 29.

Notably, Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor (shoulder) and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (knee) are questionable to return.