What NFLPA needs out of their next leader
nbc_pft_schneider_250731.jpg
Schneider’s extension through 2031 speaks volumes
nbc_pft_deionupperroom_250731.jpg
PFT Draft: Deion Sanders’ HOF ‘Upper Room’ members

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
“Up and down” performances for Lions QBs Kyle Allen, Hendon Hooker in Hall of Fame Game

  
Published August 1, 2025 07:56 AM

Lions head coach Dan Campbell wasn’t happy with his team’s overall performance in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game, but he found a little to like about the way the team’s quarterbacks performed.

Kyle Allen and played the first half before giving way to Hendon Hooker, who is competing with Allen for the No. 2 job behind Jared Goff. Allen was 9-of-14 for 91 yards and two interceptions while leading the only Lions scoring drive of the night and Hooker was 3-of-6 for 18 yards and an interception.

“I think for both of them it was up and down,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “The hard thing is Kyle had two bad plays, but those are two turnovers. But I thought, man, he ran the offense, he did so many good things, but it’s hard when those are the two. But the guy’s a pro, he’s played ball. He knows how to run a huddle and communicate, things of that nature. He did make some good throws in there. And then Hooker, same thing, man.”

Hooker is expected to start the Lions’ second preseason game, so there’s a lot of competition left for the backup job in Detroit.