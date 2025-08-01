Dan Campbell not pleased with Lions’ performance in Hall of Fame Game loss

The Lions gave a lot of backups and young players a lot of playing time in the Hall of Fame Game, and the results did not please head coach Dan Campbell.

The Chargers beat the Lions 34-7, and Campbell said much of their performance didn’t meet the Lions’ standards.

“You want to win the game, you also want to play really well, and we didn’t do that,” Campbell said. “I would expect us to play much better next week.”

Campbell was extremely disappointed with the Lions’ turnovers.

“We turned it over five times and we didn’t get any takeaways,” Campbell said. “You’re wearing Lions gear, you’ve got to take care of the ball, or it’s going to be hard to keep you around.”

Campbell said the players who are fighting for a roster spot need to look better in the next preseason game, August 8 against the Falcons.

“The message is, when you get an opportunity to make your plays, you’ve got to make your plays,” Campbell said. “We have to get significantly better. We’ve got to coach them better and they’ve got to play better.”