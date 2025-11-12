Veteran pass rusher Shaq Lawson gets tryout with Colts

The Colts didn’t trade for a pass rusher before last week’s deadline. However, they’ve been kicking the tires from time to time on available veterans with established NFL pedigrees.

On Tuesday, the Colts gave a tryout to 2016 first-rounder Shaq Lawson.

Lawson, 31, was drafted by the Bills. After four years in Buffalo, Lawson has played for the Dolphins, Jets, Bills (again), and Panthers. He last played in 2024.

The Colts also worked out on Tuesday defensive end Myles Cole, defensive end Viliami Fehoko, defensive tackle Christopher Hinton, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, and defensive end Chris Wormley.

Late last month, the Colts gave veteran pass rusher Shaq Barrett a tryout.

Lawson has 110 regular-season appearances with 38 starts. He has 26.0 career sacks.