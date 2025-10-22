Shaquil Barrett has tryout with Colts

Veteran pass rusher Shaquil Barrett, a two-time Super Bowl winner and two-time Pro Bowler, vowed through his agent to play in 2025.

Barrett received a midseason tryout on Tuesday with the Colts.

Undrafted in 2014, Barrett was a member of the Super Bowl 50 championship team in Denver. After five seasons with the Broncos, he signed with the Buccaneers. The 32-year-old Barrett won a second ring with the 2020 Bucs.

Following five total seasons in Tampa, Barrett signed as a free agent with the Dolphins in March 2024. He retired in July. By November, he wanted to return. The Dolphins (after declined to activate him or to release him from the reserve-retired list) eventually waived him. After clearing waivers, Barrett returned to the Buccaneers. He appeared in one regular-season game and the playoff loss to the Commanders.

In Indy, Barrett participated in a tryout with several other defensive players, including defensive end Seth Coleman. The Colts signed Coleman, an undrafted free agent in 2025 who spent the offseason and training camp with Seattle, to the practice squad.

For now Barrett is available. And he seems to remain very interested in an eleventh NFL season.

He has 59 career sacks. His best season came in 2019, when he racked up a league-high 19.5 sacks with the Buccaneers.