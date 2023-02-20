 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_cycling_tdfsandboxprvw_230630.jpg
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_cycling_tdfsandboxprvw_230630.jpg
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vic Fangio: Dolphins have a good thing going, good nucleus of players

  
Published February 20, 2023 08:10 AM
nbc_pft_sbcorndogplay_230217
February 17, 2023 08:49 AM
Peter King provides an in-depth look at some of Kansas City's best plays from Super Bowl LVII, including "Corn Dog," "Jet Chip Wasp," and "65 Toss Power Trap."

New Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said at his introductory press conference today that he believes the Dolphins are trending in the right direction and he can help put them over the top.

“The Dolphins have a good thing going here. I like Mike and his staff that he already has in place here,” Fangio said. “There’s a good nucleus of players here. And the lure of South Florida.”

Fangio said he doesn’t know Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel but is impressed with his new boss’s approach to the game.

“He’s got a good football mind. Obviously puts good offensive football together. Hopefully we can complement that,” Fangio said.

Fangio said he hasn’t watched enough film of the Dolphins in 2022 to have an informed opinion of all his players. Instead, he spent last year consulting with the Eagles and just trying to study the league as a whole.

“I didn’t study the Dolphins’ defense per se,” Fangio said. “I kind of treated it like a college professor on a sabbatical.”

Now the Dolphins will hope Fangio can teach the Dolphins to play the kind of defense Fangio’s teams have played in the past.