Vic Fangio “happy” with Eagles, not looking to be head coach again

  
Published January 8, 2025 07:00 AM

Several former NFL head coaches have had their names come up in conjunction with openings around the league this week, but Vic Fangio has not been one of them.

Fangio is in his first season as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator and the team finished second in the league in points allowed while winning the NFC East. They finished 30th in 2023, which is the kind of turnaround that can often lead to talk of a move up the coaching ladder.

That buzz has not been there for Fangio, who went 19-30 in three years as the Broncos head coach. On Tuesday, he said that’s fine with him when asked if he desired a second chance in the top job.

“No, I’m happy to be here right now,” Fangio said, via a transcript from the team.

The on-field improvement from last year means the Eagles are happy to have Fangio there as well and it sounds like everyone’s content to move forward with the current arrangement.