Vic Fangio has “total confidence” in Isaiah Rodgers if Eagles need him

Rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell became a key player for the Eagles over the course of the 2024 season, so his departure with a shoulder injury in the first half of last Sunday’s game against the Rams was a cause for concern.

That concern grew when the Rams picked on Mitchell’s replacement Isaiah Rodgers in the passing game after the change was made. Rodgers wound up getting the last laugh, though.

Rodgers recovered a fumble on the first play of the fourth quarter and returned it for 40 yards to set up a field goal that extended Philadelphia’s lead to four points. It’s unclear at this point in the week if the Eagles will have to turn to Rodgers against the Commanders, but defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said he’s comfortable if that’s the case.

“Well, he was a guy that all during OTAs and training camp was doing very well,” Fangio said, via a transcript from the team. “Then he broke his hand and was out for a few weeks. Was slow to recover from that, meaning when he came back he wasn’t playing at the same level he was prior. But now he’s definitely back to where he was, and I have total confidence in him if he plays.’

The Eagles will issue an injury report on Wednesday, but are only holding a walkthrough practice so Thursday could provide a clearer view of how Mitchell is faring ahead of the conference title game.