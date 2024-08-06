Vic Fangio: I tried to get Dolphins to trade for Milton Williams last year

Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis get the most attention at defensive tackle with the Eagles, but Milton Williams could be in line for a big role this season as well.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio got to know Williams when he worked as a consultant with the NFC East team during the 2022 season and the linemen made a strong enough impression that he remained on Fangio’s mind after the Dolphins hired Fangio to run their defense in 2023. One of the things Fangio tried to do before his only season in Miami was get Williams down to Florida with him.

“Yeah, I like Milt. Milt is a good player,” Fangio said, via a transcript of his Monday press conference. “He’s solid, both versus the run and in pass rush. He’s a guy that from afar I’ve liked that the Eagles have had. In fact, I tried to get us to trade for him last year in Miami, but [Executive vice president/General Manager] Howie [Roseman] wouldn’t do it. But I like Milt. Milt is a pro.”

Given how things played out with Fangio and the Dolphins, it’s probably to Williams’s benefit that Roseman wouldn’t pull the trigger because he remained in a familiar place to welcome back an admiring coach.