 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vic Fangio: I tried to get Dolphins to trade for Milton Williams last year

  
Published August 6, 2024 07:06 AM

Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis get the most attention at defensive tackle with the Eagles, but Milton Williams could be in line for a big role this season as well.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio got to know Williams when he worked as a consultant with the NFC East team during the 2022 season and the linemen made a strong enough impression that he remained on Fangio’s mind after the Dolphins hired Fangio to run their defense in 2023. One of the things Fangio tried to do before his only season in Miami was get Williams down to Florida with him.

“Yeah, I like Milt. Milt is a good player,” Fangio said, via a transcript of his Monday press conference. “He’s solid, both versus the run and in pass rush. He’s a guy that from afar I’ve liked that the Eagles have had. In fact, I tried to get us to trade for him last year in Miami, but [Executive vice president/General Manager] Howie [Roseman] wouldn’t do it. But I like Milt. Milt is a pro.”

Given how things played out with Fangio and the Dolphins, it’s probably to Williams’s benefit that Roseman wouldn’t pull the trigger because he remained in a familiar place to welcome back an admiring coach.