Vic Fangio: Jayden Daniels is a young QB by birth certificate, not by tape

Vic Fangio’s first season in the NFL was 1986, and the Eagles defensive coordinator has seen a lot of rookie quarterbacks in his time. He has never seen one like Jayden Daniels.

“Probably. Yeah,” Fangio said Tuesday when asked if Daniels was the best rookie quarterback he’s seen.

The Washington quarterback, the presumptive offensive rookie of the year, threw for 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions in the regular season and added 891 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. In two postseason games, Daniels has 567 passing yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions and a passer rating of 116.2.

He already has five fourth quarter or overtime comebacks in his career, including in the wild-card round against the Bucs.

“He’s a young quarterback by birth certificate, not by tape,” Fangio said, via video from Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com. “The guy is playing extremely well. You can tell how much they think he’s playing so good, because of their offense and things they trust him to do, and he has come through for them in a big way. He’s tough to handle.”

One of Daniels’ comebacks was against Fangio’s defense. Daniels threw five touchdowns and two interceptions in the 36-33 victory, with the game-winning touchdown coming with six seconds left.

Daniels threw no touchdowns and no interceptions in a 26-18 loss to the Eagles in Week 11.