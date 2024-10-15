Vic Fangio: Nick Sirianni didn’t call a defensive play

After Sunday’s win over the Browns, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that he “made a call on defense” during the game that didn’t work out and said he’s “going to do that from time to time” despite not having a background as a defensive coach.

Sirianni didn’t specify which play he called and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio explained at his Tuesday press conference that is because Sirianni didn’t actually call a play. Fangio said that Sirianni told coaches to be on the lookout for something ahead of a third-and-long and that the comment was “inconsequential.”

“It wasn’t a defensive call. It was just a situation thing to where he just said ‘hey, be alert for this.’ He didn’t call a defense,” Fangio said, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of WIP.

Fangio said that Sirianni’s input on the defense has been “pretty similar” to what other head coaches he’s worked for have contributed even if those coaches haven’t tried to take the same ownership over calls in the aftermath of games.