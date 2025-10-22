Vic Fangio on Brandon Graham’s role: See what shape he’s in and go from there

Brandon Graham is back with the Eagles and the outlook for the veteran edge rusher’s role on the team’s defense was a main topic of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s press conference on Tuesday.

Graham retired after the Eagles won the Super Bowl and Fangio said he would “always tease [Graham] about it to try and light the fire” for a comeback whenever they would cross paths. Za’Darius Smith’s retirement created a more pressing need for help off the edge, which led to this week’s signing and Fangio said they’ll see what condition Graham is in before making plans about an immediate role on the defense.

“We’ll see. You see what kind of shape he’s in, what kind of retention he has from last year,” Fangio said, via a transcript from the team. “Shape comes in two forms. One, just your conditioning, but in football shape to contact shape. So hopefully, the sooner the better.”

The retention shouldn’t be a big issue since Graham was with the team in 2024, so the next few days of practice should be the major factor in determining if he’s on the field against the Giants.