Vic Fangio: Plan “right now” is to start Adoree’ Jackson against Chiefs

Adoree’ Jackson won a starting cornerback job at Eagles practice this summer, but his first game action led to questions about whether that will remain the case.

Jackson was targeted seven times by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the opener and he gave up five catches for 103 yards. Three of those catches were by CeeDee Lamb, including a pair of third-down conversions that helped keep the Cowboys close in a game that the Eagles ultimately won.

On Tuesday, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said at a press conference that “right now” the plan is for Jackson to start against the Chiefs and shared what Jackson has to do better.

“He has to make sure he’s a master technician and not let his technique falter,” Fangio said, via a transcript from the team. “They have good receivers, and if you don’t go about your job the right way from a technique standpoint, those good receivers become impossible to cover.”

Jackson beat out Kelee Ringo in camp and Jakorian Bennett, who was acquired in an August trade, played seven snaps in the opener, which Fangio said is “not enough” to draw any conclusions about his fit. Another option would be to play Cooper DeJean outside, but the Eagles prefer to have him in the slot and they’d need someone else to handle that job to make a change.

That gives Jackson time to show he can be more effective, but continued struggles will eventually lead to different answers from Fangio one way or another.