Video emerges of most recent Shedeur Sanders traffic stop

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has picked up a pair of speeding tickets this month. Video of the second incident has emerged.

Alex Raskin of the Daily Mail has posted obtained and posted it.

A woman identified as Sanders’s girlfriend was pulled over at the same time, in a different car. The officer said she was driving 92 miles per hour.

The officer decided not to give her a ticket. The officer said he had to ticket Sanders, given that his speed exceeded 100 miles per hour.

There’s no suggestion that the two may have been racing. Regardless, they were in two separate cars and they both were traveling at a high rate of speed.