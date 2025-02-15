Vikings, Aaron Jones agree to move void date of contract to just before free agency

The Vikings have a little more time to work out a way to avoid taking on dead money from running back Aaron Jones’s contract under their 2025 cap.

Jones signed a one-year deal with the team last year, but it included a void year to spread out the cap hit. The contract was set to void on Monday, but Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Vikings and Jones have agreed to push the void date back to March 11. That’s one day before the start of the new league year.

If Jones’s contract voids, there will be a dead cap hit of $3.2 million for the Vikings. Pushing the date back gives the two sides a chance to work on an extension that would keep the Vikings from incurring that charge.

Jones ran 255 times for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns in 2024 while catching 51 passes for 408 yards and another score.