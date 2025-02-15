 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflonsnl_250214.jpg
Manning, Kelce among best NFL players to host SNL
nbc_pft_garretttrade_251402.jpg
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250214.jpg
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflonsnl_250214.jpg
Manning, Kelce among best NFL players to host SNL
nbc_pft_garretttrade_251402.jpg
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250214.jpg
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings, Aaron Jones agree to move void date of contract to just before free agency

  
Published February 15, 2025 03:03 PM

The Vikings have a little more time to work out a way to avoid taking on dead money from running back Aaron Jones’s contract under their 2025 cap.

Jones signed a one-year deal with the team last year, but it included a void year to spread out the cap hit. The contract was set to void on Monday, but Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Vikings and Jones have agreed to push the void date back to March 11. That’s one day before the start of the new league year.

If Jones’s contract voids, there will be a dead cap hit of $3.2 million for the Vikings. Pushing the date back gives the two sides a chance to work on an extension that would keep the Vikings from incurring that charge.

Jones ran 255 times for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns in 2024 while catching 51 passes for 408 yards and another score.