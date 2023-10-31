Vikings acquire Josh Dobbs in trade with Cardinals

Quarterback Josh Dobbs is on the move again.

NFL Media reports that the Cardinals have agreed to trade Dobbs to the Vikings. The move comes a day after Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said he had changed his mind about Dobbs continuing as the team’s starter and that change in plan is now set in stone.

The Cardinals acquired Dobbs in a trade with the Browns just before the start of the regular season and he has started every game for the 1-7 team this season. He’s gone 167-of-266 for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions while also running for three scores.

Dobbs will now join rookie Jaren Hall as options to replace Kirk Cousins as the starter in Minnesota. Cousins tore his Achilles in Sunday’s win over the Packers and Dobbs gives them a more experienced choice, which may prove to be appealing for a 4-4 team that remains in the playoff hunt. It remains to be seen when Dobbs, who has also played for the Titans and Lions since the start of the 2022 season, will be ready to go for his new team.

The 1-7 Cardinals don’t have those aspirations and are now set to move forward with Kyler Murray and rookie Clayton Tune at quarterback. Reports indicate Tune will start this week, but the Dobbs trade provides a new reason to check in with where the Cardinals are headed.

UPDATE 1:59 p.m. ET: Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Vikings sent a sixth-round pick to the Cardinals and that Arizona sent a seventh-rounder back with Dobbs.