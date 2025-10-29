 Skip navigation
Vikings add QB John Wolford to practice squad

  
Published October 29, 2025 09:16 AM

With Carson Wentz out for the season, the Vikings have added a veteran quarterback.

Minnesota has signed John Wolford to its practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday morning.

Wolford, 30, was most recently with the Jaguars last season and in this year’s training camp before he was released in late August. But he played under Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell with the Rams when O’Connell was Los Angeles’ offensive coordinator from 2020-2021.

Wolford has appeared in seven career regular-season games with four starts — all for the Rams. He has not appeared in a contest since 2022.

J.J. McCarthy is expected to start at QB for the Vikings when they play the Lions in Week 9. Max Brosmer also remains on the roster at quarterback.