NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft

Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Vikings add UDFA receiver Myles Price

  
Published April 30, 2025 12:12 PM

After agreeing to terms with 19 undrafted free agents over the weekend, the Vikings have added another.

Minnesota announced on Wednesday that the club has agreed to terms with UDFA receiver Myles Price.

Price played four seasons at Texas Tech before transferring to Indiana in 2024. He caught 38 passes for 466 yards with three touchdowns in his final collegiate season. He also averaged 12.6 yards on 23 punt returns.

In 42 games for Texas Tech, Price caught 161 passes for 1,751 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also rushed for 207 yards on 26 carries with a pair of TDs.