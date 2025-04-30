Vikings add UDFA receiver Myles Price

After agreeing to terms with 19 undrafted free agents over the weekend, the Vikings have added another.

Minnesota announced on Wednesday that the club has agreed to terms with UDFA receiver Myles Price.

Price played four seasons at Texas Tech before transferring to Indiana in 2024. He caught 38 passes for 466 yards with three touchdowns in his final collegiate season. He also averaged 12.6 yards on 23 punt returns.

In 42 games for Texas Tech, Price caught 161 passes for 1,751 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also rushed for 207 yards on 26 carries with a pair of TDs.