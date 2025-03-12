Vikings agree to terms with DB Tavierre Thomas

The Vikings confirmed a number of previously reported agreements after the start of the new league year on Wednesday afternoon and they also announced one that had not leaked ahead of time.

Defensive back Tavierre Thomas is joining the NFC North club. The Vikings did not announce the terms of the deal.

Thomas had 14 tackles in 17 games for the Buccaneers last season. He was almost exclusively a special teamer in Tampa, but started 19 games over three seasons with the Browns before heading down to Florida.

Thomas joins cornerback Isaiah Rodgers as new additions to the secondary in Minnesota. The team’s deals with center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries were also part of the announcement.

