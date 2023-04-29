 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Vikings announce 15 undrafted free agents, including Andre Carter II

  
Published April 29, 2023 06:00 PM
nbc_pft_andrecarterintv_230301
March 1, 2023 09:23 AM
Andre Carter II describes a typical day at West Point, what was it like amid his draft uncertainty, how things will work given his military commitment, and how his unique experience will give him an edge.

When the draft ends (technically), teams start trying to line up their classes of undrafted free agents.

And plenty of undrafted free agents -- especially in a seven-round draft -- have a chance to contribute.

The Vikings have announced 15 UDFAs.

They are: TCU offensive lineman Alan Ali, Illinois defensive tackle Calvin Avery, Marshall linebacker Abraham Beauplan, Army linebacker Andre Carter II, Pace offensive lineman Jacky Chen, Oklahoma cornerback C.J. Colton, Cincinnati linebacker Wilson Huber, Southeastern Louisiana receiver Cephus Johnson, Kansas State receiver Malik Knowles, Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny, Baylor tight end Ben Sims, N.C. State receiver Thayer Thomas, Georgia Southern cornerback NaJee Thompson, and Indiana cornerback Jaylin Williams.

Carter appeared on PFT Live from the Scouting Combine. He was able to defer his military commitment while he pursues an NFL career. His full interview is attached to this entry.