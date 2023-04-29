Vikings announce 15 undrafted free agents, including Andre Carter II

When the draft ends (technically), teams start trying to line up their classes of undrafted free agents.

And plenty of undrafted free agents -- especially in a seven-round draft -- have a chance to contribute.

The Vikings have announced 15 UDFAs.

They are: TCU offensive lineman Alan Ali, Illinois defensive tackle Calvin Avery, Marshall linebacker Abraham Beauplan, Army linebacker Andre Carter II, Pace offensive lineman Jacky Chen, Oklahoma cornerback C.J. Colton, Cincinnati linebacker Wilson Huber, Southeastern Louisiana receiver Cephus Johnson, Kansas State receiver Malik Knowles, Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny, Baylor tight end Ben Sims, N.C. State receiver Thayer Thomas, Georgia Southern cornerback NaJee Thompson, and Indiana cornerback Jaylin Williams.

Carter appeared on PFT Live from the Scouting Combine. He was able to defer his military commitment while he pursues an NFL career. His full interview is attached to this entry.