Vikings announce full 2025 coaching staff

  
Published April 21, 2025 02:58 PM

The Vikings have finalized their coaching staff for the 2025 season.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell, who signed a contract extension earlier this year, will be assisted by offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, defensive coordinator Brian Flores, special teams coordinator Matt Daniels, and assistant head coach Mike Pettine.

Phillips will work with passing game coordinator/tight ends coach Brian Angelichio, game management coordinator/passing game specialist Ryan Cordell, offensive line coach Chris Kuper, wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, running game coordinator/running backs coach Curtis Modkins, assistant offensive line coach Keith Carter, offensive assistant Ben Ellefson, offensive quality control coach Derron Montgomery, senior offensive assistant Chris O’Hara, assistant wide receivers coach Tony Sorrentino, and assistant offensive coordinator/assistant quarterbacks coach Jordan Traylor.

Flores will be joined on the defensive side by outside linebackers coach Thad Bogardus, defensive line coach Marcus Dixon, safeties coach Michael Hutchings, passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Daronte Jones, inside linebackers coach Mike Siravo, assistant defensive line coach Imarjaye Albury, defensive assistant Charlie Frye, defensive quality control coach Chenzo Finari, and assistant outlside linebackers coach Patrick Hill.

Henry Schneider IV will be the assistant to O’Connell and Dalmin Gibson will serve as the assistant special teams coach.