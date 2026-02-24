 Skip navigation
Vikings announce full 2026 coaching staff

  
Published February 24, 2026 04:57 PM

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell’s staff for the 2026 season is set.

The team announced the full staff on Tuesday along with a number of additions and title changes for coaches returning from 2025. Among the latter group is quarterbacks coach Josh McCown taking on the role of pass game coordinator and inside linebackers coach Mike Siravo adding a senior defensive assistant title.

Assistant defensive backs coach Chenzo Funari, assistant linebackers coach Dalmin Gibson, assistant wide receivers coach Derron Montgomery, assistant offensive coordinator Chris O’Hara, assistant defensive line coach Patrick Hill, and assistant quarterbacks coach/passing game specialist Jordan Traylor also have new titles.

The new hires are offensive quality control coach Kyle Caskey, assistant special teams coach Chili Davis, and defensive assistant Will Johnson.

Those coaches join special teams coordinator Matt Daniels, defensive coordinator Brian Flores, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, assistant head coach Frank Smith, defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, outside linebackers coach Thad Bogardus, offensive line coach Keith Carter, tight ends coach/game management coordinator Ryan Cordell, wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, offensive running game coordinator/running backs coach Curtis Modkins, defensive running game coordinator Ryan Nielsen, offensive assistant Ben Ellefson, defensive assistant Charlie Frye, assistant to the head coach Henry Schneider, and assistant offensive line coach Derek Warehime.