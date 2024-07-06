Vikings are “devastated” by Khyree Jackson’s passing

Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson has died in an automobile accident. He was 24.

The Vikings have confirmed Jackson’s passing. The photo accompanying this story shows Jackson at rookie minicamp, with quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

“We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson’s death following an overnight car accident,” the team said in a statement. “While we work to gather more information, we have spoken to Khyree’s family and offered the support of the Minnesota Vikings. We have also communicated the news to Vikings players, coaches and staff and have offered counseling for those who need emotional support. Our thoughts are with Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident.”

The release from the Vikings includes a statement from coach Kevin O’Connell.

“I am absolutely crushed by this news,” O’Connell said. “Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

Said G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: “I am heartbroken by the loss of Khyree. As we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally. His story was one of resilience. He was taking steps to become the best version of himself not just for him, but for those who cared about and looked up to him. Khyree’s personality captured every room he was in. I’m devastated that his life and everything he had in front of him has been cut short. My thoughts are with Khyree’s family and friends, those who played with and coached him in college, and his teammates and coaches here at the Vikings.”

Jackson was selected by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2024 draft. He finished his college career at Oregon, after transferring from Alabama.