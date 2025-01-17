Vikings assistant Grant Udinski to have second interview for Seahawks OC

The Seahawks have reached the next stage of their search for a new offensive coordinator.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team is bringing Vikings assistant offensive coordinator/assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski in for a second interview. Udinski had a remote interview with the team earlier this week and he will now be meeting with the team in person. The interview will take place on Friday.

Landing the job would make for a rapid rise through the coaching ranks for Udinski. His first coaching job was working for Matt Rhule at Baylor in 2019 and he followed Rhule to the Panthers. He joined the Vikings staff when Kevin O’Connell was hired in 2022.

The Seahawks are also interviewing Klint Kubiak for a second time on Friday, so they may be drawing close to a decision.