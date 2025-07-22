Vikings’ Christian Darrisaw, Will Fries, Rondale Moore all cleared to start training camp

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell was pleased to announce today that three injured players have recovered well enough to be on the practice field for the start of training camp.

O’Connell credited left tackle Christian Darrisaw, right guard Will Fries and wide receiver Rondale Moore for working hard to get themselves physically prepared to practice, even though they won’t necessarily be practicing at 100 percent from Day One.

“Christian Darrisaw and Rondale Moore and Will Fries all not going on PUP to start. Those guys have all — I want to highlight the work they’ve put in this summer to put themselves in a position to be out on the grass practicing, all in different capacities,” O’Connell said. “We are very pleased with where those guys are at and their timelines to fully returning to daily participation. We have great plans on the calendar for those guys and cannot wait to see that come to fruition. Just want to highlight once again the work those guys put in to get ready for this season.”

Darrisaw had a season-ending knee injury while playing for the Vikings in October. Fries signed with the Vikings this offseason after suffering a broken tibia while playing for the Colts in October. Moore signed with the Vikings this offseason after missing the entire 2024 season following a training camp injury with the Falcons.