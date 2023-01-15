Vikings close to within 24-21 on Irv Smith’s touchdown catch

The Vikings aren’t going away quietly. They answered again, as they have all season.

Minnesota drove 75 yards in eight plays for a touchdown after falling behind 24-14. Irv Smith’s 3-yard touchdown catch from Kirk Cousins has drawn the Vikings back to within 24-21 with 7:46 remaining in the third quarter.

The teams have scored on seven of 10 possessions.

Cousins has completed 17 of 21 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He also has run for a score. T.J. Hockenson has four catches for 78 yards.

The Vikings, though, will have to figure out how to stop the Giants, who have 341 yards. The Giants have not punted. The only drive they didn’t score on was the one to end the half when they took a knee before heading into the locker room.