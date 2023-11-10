Vikings cut practice squad QB Tanner Morgan

The Vikings cut quarterback Tanner Morgan from their practice squad Friday, allowing him to return to his job as an offensive analyst for the University of Minnesota.

They signed him earlier this week to be an extra arm in practice.

Kirk Cousins is out for the season, and Jaren Hall remains in concussion protocol. That left only Sean Mannion behind Josh Dobbs to throw at practice.

Morgan signed with the Steelers as a free agent rookie after the 2023 draft. Pittsburgh cut him out of the preseason.

He originally signed with the Vikings’ practice squad Oct. 5 but was cut Oct. 10 when the team signed Mannion.

In six seasons with the Gophers, Morgan started 47 games and had a 33-14 record. He threw for 9,454 passing yards and 65 touchdowns, which ranks second in school history.