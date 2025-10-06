 Skip navigation
Vikings cut TE Nick Vannett, OL Vershon Lee

  
Published October 6, 2025 05:18 PM

The Vikings waived rookie guard Vershon Lee on Monday, the team announced.

They signed Lee to the 53-player roster on Saturday, and he played four special teams snaps against the Browns on Sunday.

It was the first regular-season action for Lee.

The Vikings also announced they released veteran tight end Nick Vannett. Vannett played one offensive snap and eight special teams snaps against Cleveland, and he has totaled four offensive snaps and 20 on special teams in three games this season.

In 10 seasons since the Seahawks made him a third-round pick, Vannett has played 114 games with 53 starts. He has 108 catches for 1,012 yards and nine touchdowns.