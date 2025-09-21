Vikings destroy Bengals 48-10 in backup quarterback battle

The Vikings and Bengals were both missing their starting quarterback today. The Vikings adjusted a whole lot better than the Bengals did.

The Vikings jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, whipping the Bengals 48-10.

Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz, filling in for the injured J.J. McCarthy, was not spectacular, but he was solid, and that was all the Vikings needed from him. Wentz completed 14 of 20 passes for 173 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning couldn’t get anything going, completing 19 of 27 passes for 140 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The Bengals are going to miss Joe Burrow.

The game leaves both teams at 2-1, but the Vikings have a whole lot more reasons to be optimistic right now than the Bengals do. Minnesota looks like it can be a good team even without spectacular quarterback play. The Bengals look like they’re in for a rough season without their franchise passer.