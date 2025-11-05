 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Vikings DL Levi Drake Rodriguez is the NFC special teams player of the week

  
Published November 5, 2025 12:18 PM

The Vikings outlasted the Lions for a 27-24 win last Sunday and one of the biggest plays of the game came on special teams in the fourth quarter.

Vikings defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez blocked a Jake Bates field goal attempt with 6:20 to play in the game. The Vikings kicked a field goal to go up 10 points after that play, which loomed even larger after the Lions drove for a late touchdown.

Rodriguez was named the NFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday.

Rodriguez also had two tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits on the way to the win, so his contributions extended beyond the blocked kick that helped seal a win for his team.