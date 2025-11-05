Vikings DL Levi Drake Rodriguez is the NFC special teams player of the week

The Vikings outlasted the Lions for a 27-24 win last Sunday and one of the biggest plays of the game came on special teams in the fourth quarter.

Vikings defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez blocked a Jake Bates field goal attempt with 6:20 to play in the game. The Vikings kicked a field goal to go up 10 points after that play, which loomed even larger after the Lions drove for a late touchdown.

Rodriguez was named the NFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday.

Rodriguez also had two tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits on the way to the win, so his contributions extended beyond the blocked kick that helped seal a win for his team.