Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Vikings draft Jaren Hall with 164th overall choice

  
Published April 29, 2023 11:18 AM
The Vikings have their developmental quarterback.

They used the second of two fifth-round picks, No. 164 overall, on BYU quarterback Jaren Hall.

He joins Nick Mullens behind Kirk Cousins, who is 35 and entering the final year of his contract.

Hall’s injury history and age caused him to fall in the draft.

Hall, 25, was a recruit in the 2016 class who served a two-year Mormon mission before arriving on campus. He missed five games in 2019 with multiple concussions, redshirted in 2020 because of a hip injury, missed two games as a junior with a rib/core injury and missed time as a senior with a right ankle injury.

He appeared in 31 games with 24 starts and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 6,174 yards with 52 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 798 yards and nine touchdowns in his career.