nbc_pft_colts_250922.jpg
Colts are ‘for real’ after dismantling Titans
nbc_pft_week3_250922.jpg
NFL Week 3 superlatives: Backup QBs, Rodgers
nbc_pft_bigdom_250922.jpg
Eagles’ ‘Big Dom’ fined for texting violation

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Vikings G Donovan Jackson had wrist surgery

  
Published September 22, 2025 05:58 PM

Vikings rookie left guard Donovan Jackson is set to miss both games on the team’s European tour.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters at a press conference that Jackson had wrist surgery in Los Angeles on Monday morning. Jackson hurt his wrist in Week 2 and played against the Bengals on Sunday because doctors said he would not do himself any further harm.

Jackson, who was a first-round pick in April, is expected to travel with the team to Dublin and London with an eye on returning to action after their Week 6 bye.

“We’re hoping to be able to use the bye as part of that timeline to have Donovan back as soon as possible,” O’Connell said, via the team’s website. “But he’s off to a great start in his career — everything we hoped he would be. And yesterday was a big-time day for so many layers for him as a young player, showing his toughness, showing his commitment and being a huge part of our ability to not only run the football but just be effective on offense.”

The Vikings got left tackle Christian Darrisaw back for the win over the Bengals, but center Ryan Kelly remained out with a concussion.