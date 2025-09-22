Vikings G Donovan Jackson had wrist surgery

Vikings rookie left guard Donovan Jackson is set to miss both games on the team’s European tour.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters at a press conference that Jackson had wrist surgery in Los Angeles on Monday morning. Jackson hurt his wrist in Week 2 and played against the Bengals on Sunday because doctors said he would not do himself any further harm.

Jackson, who was a first-round pick in April, is expected to travel with the team to Dublin and London with an eye on returning to action after their Week 6 bye.

“We’re hoping to be able to use the bye as part of that timeline to have Donovan back as soon as possible,” O’Connell said, via the team’s website. “But he’s off to a great start in his career — everything we hoped he would be. And yesterday was a big-time day for so many layers for him as a young player, showing his toughness, showing his commitment and being a huge part of our ability to not only run the football but just be effective on offense.”

The Vikings got left tackle Christian Darrisaw back for the win over the Bengals, but center Ryan Kelly remained out with a concussion.