Vikings have cautious optimism about Max Brosmer

He’s gotten a little garbage-time action this year, once on each side of a blowout. On Sunday, Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer gets his first real shot.

Undrafted out of Minnesota, by way of New Hampshire, Brosmer is the only quarterback other than J.J. McCarthy who has consistently had a spot on the active roster since signing on April 26. Multiple others have come and gone.

During McCarthy’s absence due to an ankle sprain, Brosmer was the understudy to Carson Wentz. In Week 5 against the Browns, it seemed at halftime that Brosmer would enter the game after Wentz suffered an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

Now, with McCarthy in the concussion protocol, it’s Brosmer time. As Devin McCourty explained on a recent episode of PFT Live, he learned when working the Patriots-Vikings preseason game that the Vikings have a very high opinion of Brosmer, with some believing he could have a long NFL career.

Since then, we’ve caught wind of cautious optimism that the moment won’t be too big for Brosmer. As one source put it, Brosmer is “made of the right stuff.” He processes quickly, he throws accurately.

Consistent accuracy is something McCarthy hasn’t displayed. Also, McCarthy tends to have only one pitch in his arsenal — a fastball. That makes it difficult on the receivers, and it prevents the Vikings from layering the ball into the intermediate parts of the field. In recent years, that’s been a key part of the Minnesota passing game.

Either way, Brosmer is getting his chance. We’ll see if he passes the eyeball test. We’ll see if he can deliver the ball to the open man. We’ll see if he makes good decisions quickly, especially if/when the walls close in on him.

As the source said, “Don’t be shocked if Max balls out.”

An upset of the 8-3 Seahawks is too much to reasonably expect for the 4-7 Vikings. The best-case scenario would be to see enough from Brosmer to make him a potential candidate to play in 2026, once the Vikings inevitably explore all options at the position in the offseason.

As they absolutely should.